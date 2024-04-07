Hair straightener to blame for house fire in Winnipeg, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, quickly dousing a blaze they believe to have started when an electric hair straightener was placed too close to combustible materials .

At the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the one-and-a-half storey home on the 100 block of Andrews Street.

Firefighters fought the flames from the inside and declared the fire under control at 11:17 p.m.

The occupants of the home safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, and the city’s Emergency Social Services team was called out to help residents find temporary accommodations.

