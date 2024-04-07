Menu

Fire

Hair straightener to blame for house fire in Winnipeg, officials say

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted April 7, 2024 12:41 pm
1 min read
Investigators say the fire was likely caused by an electrical hair straightener, which was placed too close to combustible materials.
Investigators say the fire was likely caused by an electrical hair straightener, which was placed too close to combustible materials. Elisha Dacey / Global News
Winnipeg firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, quickly dousing a blaze they believe to have started when an electric hair straightener was placed too close to combustible materials .

At the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the one-and-a-half storey home on the 100 block of Andrews Street.

Firefighters fought the flames from the inside and declared the fire under control at 11:17 p.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The occupants of the home safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, and the city’s Emergency Social Services team was called out to help residents find temporary accommodations.

Winnipeg teens arrested for February fires that destroyed vacant buildings
Winnipeg teens arrested for February fires that destroyed vacant buildings
