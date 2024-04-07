Menu

Fire

Overnight blaze causes ‘heavy damage’ to garage in Kelowna, B.C.

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 7, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Flames left a detached garage in Kelowna badly damaged Saturday night. View image in full screen
Kelowna firefighters quickly extinguished the Saturday night blaze, but not quickly enough to prevent severe damage to the building. Facebook
Flames wreaked havoc on a detached garage in Kelowna Saturday night, leaving the structure badly damaged.

Members of the Kelowna Fire Department were deployed to the 400 block of Dougall Road in Rutland around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a structure that had caught fire.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found a fully involved detached garage at the back of a property.

Morning brush fire in Kelowna quickly extinguished
“The fire was knocked down quickly by first arriving crew, but the garage sustained heavy damage,” Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Mike Brownlee said.

No one was injured in the fire, and an investigation into its cause is currently underway.

Four engines, one safety unit, one rescue unit, one command unit, one deputy chief and 21 personnel were sent to the fire. Fortis BC, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP were also there to assist.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

