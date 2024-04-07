Overnight blaze causes ‘heavy damage’ to garage in Kelowna, B.C.

Flames wreaked havoc on a detached garage in Kelowna Saturday night, leaving the structure badly damaged.
Members of the Kelowna Fire Department were deployed to the 400 block of Dougall Road in Rutland around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a structure that had caught fire.
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found a fully involved detached garage at the back of a property.
“The fire was knocked down quickly by first arriving crew, but the garage sustained heavy damage,” Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Mike Brownlee said.
No one was injured in the fire, and an investigation into its cause is currently underway.
Four engines, one safety unit, one rescue unit, one command unit, one deputy chief and 21 personnel were sent to the fire. Fortis BC, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP were also there to assist.
