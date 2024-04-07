Probe into suspicious death now a homicide investigation: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are now treating the suspicious death of a 51-year-old man Saturday morning as a homicide.

Police said they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on reports for a man with injuries on the road.

In an update, investigators said an altercation had broken out between two men in a commercial plaza. During that fight, one man allegedly stabbed the other with a “sharp-edged” weapon.

“Life-saving measures were performed but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Toronto police said.

The man was identified as Jolly An from Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.