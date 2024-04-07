Menu

Crime

Probe into suspicious death now a homicide investigation: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 7, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '51-year-old man found dead in North York, Toronto police investigating'
51-year-old man found dead in North York, Toronto police investigating
RELATED: A 51-year-old man is dead in North York after a violent altercation. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and what may have led to the incident. It’s Toronto’s 19th homicide of the year. Kyle Benning reports.
Toronto police say they are now treating the suspicious death of a 51-year-old man Saturday morning as a homicide.

Police said they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on reports for a man with injuries on the road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In an update, investigators said an altercation had broken out between two men in a commercial plaza. During that fight, one man allegedly stabbed the other with a “sharp-edged” weapon.

“Life-saving measures were performed but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Toronto police said.

The man was identified as Jolly An from Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

