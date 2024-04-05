2 killed in head-on highway collision in southeast B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed, say police, in a head-on highway crash on Thursday afternoon in southeast B.C.

Creston RCMP says the two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 3 around 5:30 p.m., near the unincorporated community of Kitchener, which is around 15 minutes east of Creston.

According to police, the eastbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a westbound vehicle.

“Upon arrival at scene, crews urgently worked to treat the three people involved in the collision,” said Creston RCMP.

The eastbound vehicle, including its lone occupant, came to a stop down an embankment, along a river, which proved to be challenging for rescue crews.

The westbound vehicle, which included a driver and a passenger, came to a stop along the highway’s shoulder.

Both drivers were killed, a 33-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, each from the Creston area.

Police say the passenger in the westbound vehicle was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation. However, it is believed that alcohol impairment may have been a factor,” said Creston RCMP.

They added that since both drivers are dead, no criminal investigation will take place.

“This incident is a truly tragic loss of life,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

Many civilians witnessed the event or were part of the rescue efforts as well.

“Should you have been involved and are feeling the effects of trauma related to this incident, please reach out to your available supports.”

Police issued condolences to friends and families of those involved. They also noted that collisions like this can be jarring to everyone, including emergency responders.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.