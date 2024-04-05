Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 killed in head-on highway collision in southeast B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 7:49 pm
1 min read
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were killed, say police, in a head-on highway crash on Thursday afternoon in southeast B.C.

Creston RCMP says the two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 3 around 5:30 p.m., near the unincorporated community of Kitchener, which is around 15 minutes east of Creston.

According to police, the eastbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a westbound vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s Highway 2 closed by RCMP following serious collision'
Saskatchewan’s Highway 2 closed by RCMP following serious collision

“Upon arrival at scene, crews urgently worked to treat the three people involved in the collision,” said Creston RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The eastbound vehicle, including its lone occupant, came to a stop down an embankment, along a river, which proved to be challenging for rescue crews.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The westbound vehicle, which included a driver and a passenger, came to a stop along the highway’s shoulder.

Both drivers were killed, a 33-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, each from the Creston area.

Police say the passenger in the westbound vehicle was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation. However, it is believed that alcohol impairment may have been a factor,” said Creston RCMP.

They added that since both drivers are dead, no criminal investigation will take place.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Highway 5 safety improvements'
Highway 5 safety improvements

“This incident is a truly tragic loss of life,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

Story continues below advertisement

Many civilians witnessed the event or were part of the rescue efforts as well.

“Should you have been involved and are feeling the effects of trauma related to this incident, please reach out to your available supports.”

Police issued condolences to friends and families of those involved. They also noted that collisions like this can be jarring to everyone, including emergency responders.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices