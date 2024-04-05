Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

When it comes to Whistler’s firefighting plan, tourism industry plays a big role

By Amy Judd & Cassidy Mosconi Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 8:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Whistler includes tourism industry in wildfire preparations'
Whistler includes tourism industry in wildfire preparations
As the resort community of Whistler prepares for wildfire season, a key part of its new wildfire defence plan is the tourism industry. As Cassidy Mosconi reports in the final instalment of our focus on Whistler's preparations, it involves everything from helicopters to snowmaking machines
As the resort community of Whistler prepares for wildfire season, a key part of its new wildfire defence plan focuses on the role of the tourism industry.

A big part of that plan is Blackcomb Helicopters.

While the company focuses on sightseeing flights, including giving brides and grooms once-of-a-kind weddings, in the event of a wildfire its mission is much more critical.

“It’s very vital,” Amy McDowell, the tourism director for Blackcomb Helicopters told Global News.

“The majority of our tourism business is a short time period over the summer. So those visitors coming to the resort for July and August are super important.”

McDowell said a big part of the business is fire suppression.

“And we travel all across Canada, depending on where the fires are to help with that,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Whistler’s wildfire defence plan'
Whistler’s wildfire defence plan

Another part of Whistler’s wildfire response is using snowmaking machines, hooked up to a system of 900 hydrants to provide water to more than 700 acres.

“So we saw that in action last year,” Whistler Fire Chief Thomas Doherty told Global News.

“There was a lightning strike up the Symphony Bowl area. Whistler Blackcomb staff were quick to respond on scene straight away and they were able to mitigate that fire.”

Click to play video: 'Whistler prepares for wildfire season'
Whistler prepares for wildfire season
