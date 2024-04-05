Menu

Crime

Remains of missing Calgary woman located near Caresland, Alta.

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 5:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '1st-degree murder charges laid in relation to missing Calgary woman'
1st-degree murder charges laid in relation to missing Calgary woman
It’s a devastating turn of events for the family of a missing Calgary woman. As Adam MacVicar reports, first degree murder charges have been laid against two men in relation to the disappearance of Chelsea Davidenas.
Calgary police said they have located the remains of Chelsea Davidenas, a Calgary woman who was reported missing in February.

Davidenas, 29, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 17, and was reported missing by her family on Tuesday, Feb. 27, after they were unable to get in touch with her. Since then, police said they received multiple tips and have taken “several investigative steps” in efforts to locate Davidenas.

According to the news release, Davidenas was allegedly lured into a residence located in the 5600 block of Rundlehorn Drive Northeast in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 17 by two men she knew.

Police said investigators believe that foul play was involved in Davidenas’ death, based on evidence they have, and that she was the victim of a homicide.

Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, of Airdrie, and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, of Calgary, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

In a news release on Friday, the Calgary Police Service said officers have been searching rural areas southeast of Chestermere for the past few days to locate Davidenas’ remains. The Calgary Search and Rescue Association (CALSARA) was called in to help with the effort after police narrowed down the search location.

CPS officers located human remains northeast of Caresland, Alta., near Range Road 254 and Highway 901 on Thursday afternoon, the news release said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as Davidenas.

Police said no further information will be released because the case is now before the courts.

