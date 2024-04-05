Kingston, Ont. caregiver charged with defrauding disabled clients

A Kingston, Ont., woman is accused of stealing money from disabled clients in her care.
Vicky Read, 48, was arrested March 28.
Read is charged with fraud under $5,000, breach of trust, uttering a forged document, and two counts of theft under $5,000.
The allegations stem from a time when the accused worked at a local agency that provides 24-hour care for severely disabled individuals, police said in a media release this week.
Police began investigating after the agency said money was taken from six clients under the guise of purchasing them Christmas gifts.
While handwritten receipts were submitted, police say when pressed for actual receipts, the accused instead submitted a forged document.
The investigation also found the clients’ wallets were repeatedly removed from their residential care facility, a violation of the agency’s rules.
Police are asking any other potential victims to contact Det. Anthony Hampton at 613-549-4660 # 6438 or by email at ahampton@kingstonpolice.ca.
- ‘I would have never let him go’: Mother of boy killed by dogs in Edmonton shares grief
- Former Hydro-Québec worker accused of spying for China pleads not guilty to new charges
- University of Winnipeg says cyberattack stole employee, student financial info
- China’s Huawei faces potential January 2026 trial in U.S. criminal case
Comments