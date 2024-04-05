Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont. caregiver charged with defrauding disabled clients

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
The Kingston Police Crest on the shoulder of a police uniform. View image in full screen
A Kingston woman has been charged after police say she stole money from six disabled clients under her care while she worked at a local agency that provides 24-hour care for severely disabled individuals. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kingston, Ont., woman is accused of stealing money from disabled clients in her care.

Vicky Read, 48, was arrested March 28.

Read is charged with fraud under $5,000, breach of trust, uttering a forged document, and two counts of theft under $5,000.

The allegations stem from a time when the accused worked at a local agency that provides 24-hour care for severely disabled individuals, police said in a media release this week.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police began investigating after the agency said money was taken from six clients under the guise of purchasing them Christmas gifts.

While handwritten receipts were submitted, police say when pressed for actual receipts, the accused instead submitted a forged document.

The investigation also found the clients’ wallets were repeatedly removed from their residential care facility, a violation of the agency’s rules.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking any other potential victims to contact Det. Anthony Hampton at 613-549-4660 # 6438 or by email at ahampton@kingstonpolice.ca.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'O.P.P warn residents of potential frauds and scams circulating the region'
O.P.P warn residents of potential frauds and scams circulating the region

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices