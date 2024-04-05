Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 teens, aged 15 and 17, arrested after attempted carjacking in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 8:24 pm
1 min read
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say two teens were arrested on Thursday evening after an attempted carjacking in Kitchener.

Police say three suspects approached a woman as she was getting into her Lexus on Belmont Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

One of the suspects was holding a pistol as the trio attempted to force the woman from her car, according to a release from police.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say a number of people who had witnessed what was taking place began to move toward the trio, causing them to run away.

Police say officers soon arrived and were able to track down and arrest two suspects behind a business near King Street and Union Boulevard. Police say they seized a gun during the arrest.

Trending Now

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, who are both from Kitchener, have been charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. In addition, the younger teen was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to search for a third suspect in connection to the case.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices