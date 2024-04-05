2 teens, aged 15 and 17, arrested after attempted carjacking in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say two teens were arrested on Thursday evening after an attempted carjacking in Kitchener.

Police say three suspects approached a woman as she was getting into her Lexus on Belmont Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

One of the suspects was holding a pistol as the trio attempted to force the woman from her car, according to a release from police.

They say a number of people who had witnessed what was taking place began to move toward the trio, causing them to run away.

Police say officers soon arrived and were able to track down and arrest two suspects behind a business near King Street and Union Boulevard. Police say they seized a gun during the arrest.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, who are both from Kitchener, have been charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. In addition, the younger teen was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are continuing to search for a third suspect in connection to the case.