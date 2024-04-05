Home, vehicles peppered with bullets in Mission, B.C.

The RCMP in Mission, B.C., are investigating after someone peppered a home and vehicles with bullets early Friday morning.
In a media release, RCMP said officers were called to the home in the 31800-block of Kenney Avenue, near the Mission Sports Park, around 1:15 a.m.
Officers arrived to find the house and “multiple” vehicles with bullet holes. No one was hurt.
Around 4:45 a.m., police found a dark-coloured SUV on fire on Barr Street south of Richards Avenue. Mounties are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the torched vehicle is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.
