Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Home, vehicles peppered with bullets in Mission, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 3:07 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating gunfire at a home in Mission, B.C., early Friday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating gunfire at a home in Mission, B.C., early Friday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP in Mission, B.C., are investigating after someone peppered a home and vehicles with bullets early Friday morning.

In a media release, RCMP said officers were called to the home in the 31800-block of Kenney Avenue, near the Mission Sports Park, around 1:15 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate shooting on busy street'
Vancouver police investigate shooting on busy street
Trending Now

Officers arrived to find the house and “multiple” vehicles with bullet holes. No one was hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 4:45 a.m., police found a dark-coloured SUV on fire on Barr Street south of Richards Avenue. Mounties are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the torched vehicle is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

More on Crime

Sponsored content

AdChoices