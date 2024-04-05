Kelowna RCMP confirm puppy buried in park was stillborn or already deceased

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a Kelowna neighbourood were shaken earlier this week when they learned that someone had buried a puppy at a nearby park in what was said to be a potentially ritualistic event.

Now, RCMP are dispelling any misinformation that may have come from the Loseth Park concern.

“In reviewing the information, it appears as though someone decided to bury what is believed to be a deceased newborn or stillborn puppy in Loseth Park,” RCMP said in a statement.

“At this time there is no concern of foul play or animal abuse. That being said, we’d like to speak with whoever was responsible for putting the animal there and remind the public that there are services available for relocating deceased animals and pets.”

RCMP said they typically defer reports concerning the well being of animals to the SPCA, though they take them very seriously and have recently assisted with other investigations of animal abuse by owners.

The City of Kelowna said parks are maintained by their staff and residents are not permitted to dig holes in the turf for any reason, including burying animals.

“This is for health and safety reasons, as well as to ensure the quality of turf in public parks,” a city representative said.

“The scent of decomposing buried animals can also attract wild animals to urban parks, which can put them in conflict with pets and people.”