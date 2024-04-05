Menu

Traffic

Regina’s spring street sweeping to begin Monday

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 2:04 pm
1 min read
City may get tougher with owners who leave vehicles parked on streets when sweeping and snow removal takes place. View image in full screen
The City of Regina will begin its spring street sweeping on Monday to clear away leaves, sand and debris from the roads. File / Global News
Crews will begin the annual spring street sweeping on Monday throughout the city to freshen up the community, clear away leaves, and remove sand and debris from the roads.

The City of Regina said it will be completed in two phases which will take about 10 weeks, as weather permits.

“The first phase starts April 8 and includes street sweeping on 47 kilometres of boulevards and major streets including Albert Street and Lewvan Drive,” a release read.

“In this phase, the City will also be sweeping the higher-density areas of Harbour Landing, General Hospital, Downtown and Cathedral. Crews work 20 hours a day, seven days per week to complete the first phase of the sweep.”

The City stated for the first phase, cars that are left in a no-parking zone on a sweep day will be given $120 tickets and towed. There will be visible ‘no-parking zones’ marked with signage.

“Street sweepers create dusty conditions that reduce visibility. Residents should close windows and walk on alternative sidewalks,” the City stated. “If you see dust and sweeping equipment, leave lots of room for the machinery, slow down and be safe.”

For residents interested in learning how to prepare for their street sweeping, the City encourages downloading the Sweep&Plow app.

The City will provide further updates on the second phase.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

