Crime

Shocking video shows motorcyclist speeding and weaving on Vancouver bridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 5:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video shows motorcycle speeding over Lions Gate Bridge'
Video shows motorcycle speeding over Lions Gate Bridge
A video posted to Instagram shows a motorcyclist speeding over the Lions Gate Bridge. Vancouver police say they are investigating the video.
Video of a motorcyclist going four times the speed limit and weaving through traffic on a Vancouver bridge has prompted a police investigation.

Vancouver police confirm they are investigating after a video was uploaded to Instagram on March 24 showing the biker reaching speeds of more than 230 km/h while swerving through traffic over the Lions Gate Bridge.

The Instagram account associated with the video also contained other videos of a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and ducking between cars on other Lower Mainland roads.

The account has since been removed.

Click to play video: 'Excessive speeding re-ignites debate over means-tested traffic fines'
Excessive speeding re-ignites debate over means-tested traffic fines
