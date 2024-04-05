Shocking video shows motorcyclist speeding and weaving on Vancouver bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Video of a motorcyclist going four times the speed limit and weaving through traffic on a Vancouver bridge has prompted a police investigation.

Vancouver police confirm they are investigating after a video was uploaded to Instagram on March 24 showing the biker reaching speeds of more than 230 km/h while swerving through traffic over the Lions Gate Bridge.

The Instagram account associated with the video also contained other videos of a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and ducking between cars on other Lower Mainland roads.

The account has since been removed.