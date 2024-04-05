More charges laid after man allegedly skipped court, possessed weapon: police

See more sharing options

A Guelph man is back in court for missing court.

Officers with the Guelph Police Service were conducting foot patrol at an address on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue Thursday morning.

They noticed a man in a common area putting property into bags.

Investigators say it was later determined that the man was wanted for missing a court date last month.

They say officers briefly chased down the individual before he was eventually apprehended.

Investigators say a search turned up a folding knife tucked inside his shoe.

The 54-year-old is facing charges and was held for a bail hearing.