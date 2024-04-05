Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police charge 2 in city’s 3rd homicide of 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 11:49 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police have arrested and charged two people following Saskatoon's third homicide of the year. File / Getty
Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot dead in Saskatoon earlier this year.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound at a home shortly after midnight on Feb. 17.

They say the man died in hospital and it was the city’s third homicide of the year.

Police say a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old man have been arrested and charged in the death.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

