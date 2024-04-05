Saskatoon police charge 2 in city’s 3rd homicide of 2024

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot dead in Saskatoon earlier this year.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound at a home shortly after midnight on Feb. 17.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say the man died in hospital and it was the city’s third homicide of the year.

Police say a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old man have been arrested and charged in the death.