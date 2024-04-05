Saskatoon police charge 2 in city’s 3rd homicide of 2024

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot dead in Saskatoon earlier this year.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound at a home shortly after midnight on Feb. 17.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
They say the man died in hospital and it was the city’s third homicide of the year.
Trending Now
Police say a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old man have been arrested and charged in the death.
More on Crime
- University of Winnipeg says cyberattack stole employee, student financial info
- China’s Huawei faces potential January 2026 trial in U.S. criminal case
- ‘Disorganized protest’: Defence questions if anyone was in charge at Coutts protest
- AirTags, GPS trackers can help car thieves. Here’s how to find them
Comments