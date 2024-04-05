Woman sought booze from officers during arrest, Belleville police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman faces a mischief charge after police say she went door to door at a Belleville apartment building asking residents for booze.

Police who were called about the disturbance say that after they arrived, she asked arresting officers for booze as well.

Police were called about a woman who was said to be causing issues at an building in the city’s west end around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

They say a woman dressed in only a hospital gown had been going from floor to floor, banging and kicking on doors while asking for alcohol.

When officers caught up with the woman they say she confirmed she’d been seeking alcohol and asked police if they could get her a drink.

A 45-year-old Belleville woman has been charged with mischief and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.