Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman sought booze from officers during arrest, Belleville police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
A 45-year-old Belleville woman has been charged with mischief after police say she caused a disturbance while asking for alcohol at a west end apartment building Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A 45-year-old Belleville woman has been charged with mischief after police say she caused a disturbance while asking for alcohol at a west end apartment building Thursday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman faces a mischief charge after police say she went door to door at a Belleville apartment building asking residents for booze.

Police who were called about the disturbance say that after they arrived, she asked arresting officers for booze as well.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police were called about a woman who was said to be causing issues at an building in the city’s west end around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

They say a woman dressed in only a hospital gown had been going from floor to floor, banging and kicking on doors while asking for alcohol.

Trending Now

When officers caught up with the woman they say she confirmed she’d been seeking alcohol and asked police if they could get her a drink.

A 45-year-old Belleville woman has been charged with mischief and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices