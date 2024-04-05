Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stabbing leads to 4 arrests, including 3 minors at Montreal Metro station

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 10:02 am
1 min read
Montreal police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. GMH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A stabbing inside a Metro station in the city’s southwest borough has led to the arrests of four youths, Montreal police said Friday.

A 35-year-old man was attacked around 8:30 p.m. Thursday inside the Lionel-Groulx station, according to police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim suffered serious injuries but his condition was considered stable when he was taken to hospital.

Three teenage boys, aged 13, 15 and 17, were arrested, along with an 18-year-old adult. The three minors will appear in court later Friday, while the 18-year-old will do so at a later date.

Trending Now

Police are trying to determine the motive behind the attack.

An investigation is underway.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices