Winnipeg homicide suspect wanted in connection with another killing

A man who is already wanted in connection with a homicide on Selkirk Avenue is now being linked to a killing on College Avenue last year.

27-year-old Maxim Dale Garneau was named as a suspect in the March 18 homicide on Selkirk Avenue which left 56-year-old Edgar Allan Bear dead.

Now police say he is the suspect in the September 10 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez at a home on College Avenue.

Garneau faces two counts of second-degree murder and remains on the loose. He is considered dangerous and police are asking people not to make contact with him.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or visit winnipegcrimestoppers.org.