Crime

Airdrie RCMP officer facing assault charges for off-duty incident in Calgary

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 7:58 pm
1 min read
The RCMP said one it's officers was arrested in connection with an alleged assault outside a northwest Calgary apartment building on March 9. View image in full screen
The RCMP said one it's officers was arrested in connection with an alleged assault outside a northwest Calgary apartment building on March 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Alberta RCMP said one its officers was arrested in connection with an alleged assault outside a northwest Calgary apartment building on March 9.

Police said a man was assaulted by an off-duty officer.

“The victim was struck after falling to the ground, but did not suffer any injuries,” RCMP explained in a news release Thursday.

Const. Maxime Bedard was arrested by Calgary police, who responded to the alleged assault.

Bedard, 37, has been charged with one count each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police said Bedard has been with the RCMP for seven years, is currently stationed at the Airdrie detachment, and has been suspended with pay.

RCMP said once the criminal matter has been resolved, his duty status will be reviewed.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on May 14.

