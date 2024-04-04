RCMP investigate discovery of human remains near Tsuut’ina Nation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Rocky View County near Tsuut’ina Nation.

According to police, the Tsuut’ina Nation Fire Department was responding to a grass fire near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when the discovery was made.

Police said human remains were found while firefighters were extinguishing the fire.

Officers with Cochrane RCMP and the Nation Police Service were called to the scene.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit has since taken over the investigation.

Police would not reveal whether the remains were those of a man or woman. No other details were released.

RCMP said an autopsy completed Thursday revealed has resulted in police treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).