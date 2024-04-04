Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate discovery of human remains near Tsuut’ina Nation

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 5:44 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains near Tsuut’ina Nation. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains near Tsuut’ina Nation. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are investigating the discovery of human remains in Rocky View County near Tsuut’ina Nation.

According to police, the Tsuut’ina Nation Fire Department was responding to a grass fire near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when the discovery was made.

Police said human remains were found while firefighters were extinguishing the fire.

Officers with Cochrane RCMP and the Nation Police Service were called to the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit has since taken over the investigation.

Police would not reveal whether the remains were those of a man or woman. No other details were released.

RCMP said an autopsy completed Thursday revealed has resulted in police treating the death as a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 780-585-3767 or  Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: '‘Guns and gangs’: Federal minister pledges $1M to Tsuut’ina Nation'
‘Guns and gangs’: Federal minister pledges $1M to Tsuut’ina Nation
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices