Lethbridge among 10 regions to receive provincial airport grant

The province is aiming to improve 10 different regional airports, including Lethbridge’s, with $1.1 million in grants.

Lethbridge and Medicine Hat regional airports are both receiving the most money at $150,000 each.

A feasibility study in Medicine Hat will investigate growth and development. The Lethbridge airport’s study will focus on hangar development.

Jason Elliott, corporate services manager for the City of Lethbridge, is excited about this opportunity.

“We’re optimistic that with this work we’ll be able to dig in, we will really find out what the regions are and be able to put a plan in place to activate either some capital money or business plan to develop commercial space at the airport,” said Elliott.

Trevor Lewington of Economic Development Lethbridge says there’s real value in having a healthy and thriving airport in the region.

“There are a number of research reports out there that tell us that regions or communities that have strong aviation sectors actually perform better, so you tend to have a stronger economy,” aaid Lewington.

“One of those things is connectivity with passenger flights, of course. But the big money maker for a region is usually freight. So, a better understanding of supply chains and how goods can move in and out of an airport is important, and of course, you have to have the right facility.”

The city also believes that this investment could open a lot of doors and bring in new businesses.

“Everything from specific aviation airside businesses, supporting the aviation industry fuel services, storage space, those sorts of things,” Elliott told reporters. “The commercial side of things includes things like warehouse space to distribution space and private and commercial storage as well.”

Work is set to begin immediately on the studies with results going public in the fall of this year.