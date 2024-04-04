Students prepare for B.C. Interior Jazz Festival

It’s crunch time for the jazz band students at Rutland Middle School as they prepare for their debut at the B.C. Interior Jazz Festival.

The festival allows students to challenge themselves by performing in front of adjudicators who are professionals. Then the script is flipped and the students can watch the adjudicators perform.

“These students are the most dedicated band students, they love music, they want to dive deeper so they come at 7:30 in the morning twice a week on their own time and they work so incredibly hard,” said Carmen McDowell, Rutland Middle School music teacher. “It’s just so great to see all their work payoff and these opportunities are a real celebration of their learning.”

Grade eight student, Ray Fonseca who plays the clarinet in the jazz band says they are ready for the challenge.

“It’s our first year, it’s a really new experience for all of us involved and it’s like a big thing for everyone in the school itself and I really like the fact that we get to represent Rutland,” said Fonseca.

To prepare for the big event, high school students from Rutland Senior Secondary have been invited to the rehearsals as mentors.

Dominic Perry, a grade 12 student at Rutland Senior Secondary who plays the trombone says he has enjoyed the opportunity.

“It’s been nice and I really enjoy trying to be the role model to play, and of course, it’s kind of tough because you normally have to be on your ‘A game’, but it’s still nice to have that opportunity,” said Perry.

The high schoolers don’t mind the extra practice either as they too are preparing to take part in the festival.

“Every opportunity that we get to perform has been valued by the kids and this festival is top-notch,” said Jeff Saunders Rutland Senior Secondary School music teacher.

The students will take part in the 45th annual B.C. Interior Jazz Festival in Kelowna on April 18, 19 and 20 and tickets for the many concerts are still available. For more information visit www.bcinteriorjazzfestival.com