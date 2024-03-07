Grammy winner Emmylou Harris to headline Halifax Jazz Festival, more bands announced

Send this page to someone via email

One of the city’s most prominent annual music festivals announced its headline performers on Thursday, featuring some household names in the music world.

In a social media post, the Halifax Jazz Festival listed 14-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris as one of the event’s main headliners. The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee will take the festival’s main stage on July 11.

Harris, who earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2018, has sold more than 15 million records since breaking into country radio in the 1970s.

“Harris is one of the most admired and influential women in music,” read her biography on the Halifax Jazz Festival website, adding that she’s collaborated with a diverse selection of artists including the likes of Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Willie Nelson throughout her storied career.

“Forty years into her career, Harris continues to share the hard-earned wisdom that—hopefully if not inevitably—comes with getting older, though she’s never stopped looking ahead.”

Announcing our first slate of artists for #HJF2024! TD Main Stage: @FitsAndTantrums July 10. @EmmylouSongbird July 11. @matt_andersen & The Big Bottle of Joy and @warandtreaty July 12. Tix on sale 10AM Friday. More announced soon! (1/3) @SonicConcerts #MyWaterfrontNS pic.twitter.com/baDMvOImiQ — TD Halifax Jazz Festival (@HFXJazzFest) March 7, 2024

In addition to Harris, American indie pop group Fitz and the Tantrums will kick things off on July 12, before New Brunswick singer-songwriter Matt Anderson and recent Grammy nominee The War and Treaty take centre stage later in the week.

“Multi-platinum artists Fitz and the Tantrums have energized popular music and culture with a series of unshakable, undeniable, and ubiquitous anthems and albums,” read the band’s bio on the festival’s website.

The 5-person group, led by lead vocalist Michael Fitzpatrick, has appeared on stages at popular music festivals like Coachella and Bonaroo since releasing their debut album in 2010.

The band’s singles HandClap, The Walker, and Out of my League have all received several platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In addition to the festival’s main stage on Lower Water Street, Halifax venues like The Carleton and St. Matt’s will also host showcases throughout the week. Performers at the additional venues include Maryna Krut, Avataar, Laura Anglade, Julian Lage Trio, and Emmet Cohen Trio.

According to its website, the TD Halifax Jazz Festival is the “oldest jazz festival and largest summer festival” in Atlantic Canada.

“Designated a Hallmark Event by the Halifax Regional Municipality, the festival attracts up to 65,000 visitors, involves 400 volunteers and employs over 350 local musicians,” noted a section of the festival’s website.

The festival first launched in 1987.