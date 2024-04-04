Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate suspected shooting in the community of Evergreen

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 5:01 pm
1 min read
Calgary police members are investigating a suspected early morning shooting in the community of Evergreen that left one vehicle damaged. View image in full screen
Calgary police members are investigating a suspected early morning shooting in the community of Evergreen that left one vehicle damaged. SDV
A vehicle was left with what appeared to be bullet damage in the community of Evergreen early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 0 to 100 block of Everhollow Rise Southwest for reports of gunshots at around 3 a.m.

Investigators found a Dodge Challenger with a suspected bullet hole in the rear driver-side panel.

The investigation is on-going and police say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police by called 403-266-1234

 

