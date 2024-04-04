Woman wanted after man slashed in north Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Officers are trying to identify a suspect after a man was slashed with a “sharp object” in north Toronto earlier this week, police say.

Toronto police said that at around 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Police said four suspects entered a building and went to the victim’s business.

“There was an interaction inside the business between the four perpetrators and the victim,” police said.

“The perpetrators fled the area.”

The victim, a man, chased the individuals and caught up with one of them, police said.

The man was then slashed in the upper arm.

He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on what may have led up to the altercation.

Police said officers are now looking to identify a woman described as 19 to 21 years old and five-foot-five with a slim build and black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.