Woman wanted after man slashed in north Toronto: police

Officers are trying to identify a suspect after a man was slashed with a “sharp object” in north Toronto earlier this week, police say.
Toronto police said that at around 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.
Police said four suspects entered a building and went to the victim’s business.
“There was an interaction inside the business between the four perpetrators and the victim,” police said.
“The perpetrators fled the area.”
The victim, a man, chased the individuals and caught up with one of them, police said.
The man was then slashed in the upper arm.
He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
There is no word on what may have led up to the altercation.
Police said officers are now looking to identify a woman described as 19 to 21 years old and five-foot-five with a slim build and black hair.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
