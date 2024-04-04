Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New lawyer for accused appears in Kelowna murder, castration case

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 4:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman allegedly castrated victim in 2021 Kelowna murder'
Woman allegedly castrated victim in 2021 Kelowna murder
The common-law wife of a murder victim testified in court Monday. She alleged that at the time, back in 2021 - she was the one who found the body of her partner in the home of the accused. A warning, this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Victoria Femia reports – Oct 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Kelowna woman charged in a 2021 murder and castration case has a new lawyer, the third in what’s becoming an increasingly drawn-out trial.

Gabby Sears, who is charged with the second-degree murder of Darren Middleton under the name of Dereck Sears, brought her trial to a halt late last year when she fired her first set of lawyers. A new one was lined up, but they stepped back before even getting in front of a judge.

Defence lawyer Frances Mahon appeared on behalf of Sears on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Some sex offenders opt for chemical castration'
Some sex offenders opt for chemical castration

The court is also looking into putting some precautionary measures in place, should the trial should derail yet again.

Story continues below advertisement

The court is considering appointing an amicus curiae, literally a “friend of the court”  to be present and prepare to step in to assist the court should Ms. Mahon be discharged, a representative from the BC Prosecution Service explained Thursday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Amicae do not act as defence counsel, represent or advocate for the accused. Instead, they assist the court to ensure that the accused’s fair trial rights are upheld.

What’s certain for the time being is that Sears’s next appearance is on April 17, before Justice Ross for a ruling on a pretrial application to be read into the record, and then back before Justice Gropper on May 2, for a case management conference.

Trending Now
More on Crime

New trial dates should be scheduled at the latter appearance.

During a pre-trial Voir dire, Sears, a transgender woman charged under the name Dereck Sears, claimed she was the victim of an assault and that set the stage for her fatal attack on Middleton.

At that time, her then-lawyer Jordan Watt successfully argued that her jailhouse confession to the killing should be ousted from the evidence.

Since the trial started in earnest, the judge heard from RCMP officers and witnesses about the gruesome crime and repeatedly looked at video from the scene.

The court heard that a Louisville Slugger baseball bat and box cutter were found next to the body of Middleton on June 17, 2021. His body was found lying next to a tub in Sears’s home.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices