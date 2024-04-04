Salmon Arm break-in arrest leads to hold and secure at local school

Three are in custody following a Thursday morning arrest that also led to a hold and secure at a nearby Salmon Arm school.
The incident began just after 1 a.m. when a break and enter at a business in the 1200-block of the Trans Canada Highway near Salmon Arm was reported to police.
When they made their way to the business, they said a grey pick up truck with three suspects was seen leaving the area travelling in the direction of Salmon Arm.
Mounties spotted the speeding suspect vehicle and followed it to a home in the 400-block of 27 Street South East.
After trying to call the suspects out of the home to no avail, police secured the residence and obtained a search warrant. During this process, the emergency response team was called out to assist.
“Out of an abundance of caution the local school was placed on a hold and secure until the suspects could be safely taken into custody,” RCMP said.
Just prior to 10:30 a.m. three suspects were arrested, RCMP said.
Police remain in the area as the investigation remains ongoing, however, there is no ongoing risk to the public.
