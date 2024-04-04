Menu

Crime

Salmon Arm break-in arrest leads to hold and secure at local school

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 3:24 pm
Police remain in the area as the investigation remains ongoing, however there is no ongoing risk to the public. View image in full screen
Police remain in the area as the investigation remains ongoing, however there is no ongoing risk to the public. Kevin A. MacDonald
Three are in custody following a Thursday morning arrest that also led to a hold and secure at a nearby Salmon Arm school.

The incident began just after 1 a.m. when a break and enter at a business in the 1200-block of the Trans Canada Highway near Salmon Arm was reported to police.

When they made their way to the business, they said a grey pick up truck with three suspects was seen leaving the area travelling in the direction of Salmon Arm.

Click to play video: 'RCMP, ERT swarm house in Kelowna'
RCMP, ERT swarm house in Kelowna

Mounties spotted the speeding suspect vehicle and followed it to a home in the 400-block of 27 Street South East.

After trying to call the suspects out of the home to no avail, police secured the residence and obtained a search warrant. During this process, the emergency response team was called out to assist.

“Out of an abundance of caution the local school was placed on a hold and secure until the suspects could be safely taken into custody,” RCMP said.

Just prior to 10:30 a.m. three suspects were arrested, RCMP said.

Police remain in the area as the investigation remains ongoing, however, there is no ongoing risk to the public.

