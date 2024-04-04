Kingston’s LaSalle Causeway to remain closed for several weeks, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s LaSalle Causeway will remain closed for several weeks while the damage that was done during construction is repaired, officials say.

The federally-owned LaSalle Causeway hasn’t reopened since it was closed for scheduled rehabilitation work over the weekend.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said Thursday that damage done to the Bascule Bridge counterweight will take weeks to repair.

“Although we still need to conduct a complete assessment of the damage that occurred to the structure, preliminary indications are that the LaSalle Causeway will be closed for several weeks,” PSPC said in a media release.

“The health and safety of the travelling public on the LaSalle Causeway is of paramount consideration to PSPC, and we are working diligently to resolve the issue and reopen the bridge as soon as possible.”

The news comes as city officials have already warned about the potential of hours-long traffic jams on Monday when anywhere between 70,000 to 500,000 people are expected to visit the community to watch the total solar eclipse.

Kingston is considered among the top sites in Canada to view the solar eclipse, and people are travelling from around the world to see it.

The causeway connects downtown Kingston to Pittsburgh Township near the mouth of the Cataraqui River and is normally used by an estimated 23,000 vehicles a day, according to data from the federal government.

The causeway’s closure means anyone looking to cross the river will have to take Hwy 401 or use the Waaban Crossing.

The city has asked residents to avoid driving on Monday and suggested locals watch the eclipse from close to home if possible.

Road closures are also planned to make sure routes to the hospital remain open, officials have said.

Mayor Bryan Paterson told Global News on Wednesday city officials were working on a plan to improve traffic flows should the causeway’s closure coincide with the expected eclipse crowds.

As of Wednesday, Paterson said the city was not planning on declaring a state of emergency ahead of the eclipse.

“It is a day to celebrate, but ultimately we’ve also been very clear that people need to be very patient, and probably should try to avoid any unnecessary travel around the community if they can avoid it, just because of the increased traffic,” he said.

“And now, if the causeway is in fact going to be closed, that’s only going to heighten the importance of whatever people can do to minimize their travel.”