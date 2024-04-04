Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Kingston’s LaSalle Causeway to remain closed for several weeks, officials say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 4:15 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How Kingston is preparing for the solar eclipse'
How Kingston is preparing for the solar eclipse
With just days to go until the solar eclipse, many cities like Kingston are expecting a burst in tourism. Brad Joyce with the City of Kingston joins Candace Daniel with more insight on how the city is planning to deal with an influx of traffic and people.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston’s LaSalle Causeway will remain closed for several weeks while the damage that was done during construction is repaired, officials say.

The federally-owned LaSalle Causeway hasn’t reopened since it was closed for scheduled rehabilitation work over the weekend.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said Thursday that damage done to the Bascule Bridge counterweight will take weeks to repair.

“Although we still need to conduct a complete assessment of the damage that occurred to the structure, preliminary indications are that the LaSalle Causeway will be closed for several weeks,” PSPC said in a media release.

“The health and safety of the travelling public on the LaSalle Causeway is of paramount consideration to PSPC, and we are working diligently to resolve the issue and reopen the bridge as soon as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

The news comes as city officials have already warned about the potential of hours-long traffic jams on Monday when anywhere between 70,000 to 500,000 people are expected to visit the community to watch the total solar eclipse.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Kingston is considered among the top sites in Canada to view the solar eclipse, and people are travelling from around the world to see it.

The causeway connects downtown Kingston to Pittsburgh Township near the mouth of the Cataraqui River and is normally used by an estimated 23,000 vehicles a day, according to data from the federal government.

More on Canada

The causeway’s closure means anyone looking to cross the river will have to take Hwy 401 or use the Waaban Crossing.

Trending Now

The city has asked residents to avoid driving on Monday and suggested locals watch the eclipse from close to home if possible.

Road closures are also planned to make sure routes to the hospital remain open, officials have said.

Mayor Bryan Paterson told Global News on Wednesday city officials were working on a plan to improve traffic flows should the causeway’s closure coincide with the expected eclipse crowds.

As of Wednesday, Paterson said the city was not planning on declaring a state of emergency ahead of the eclipse.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is a day to celebrate, but ultimately we’ve also been very clear that people need to be very patient, and probably should try to avoid any unnecessary travel around the community if they can avoid it, just because of the increased traffic,” he said.

“And now, if the causeway is in fact going to be closed, that’s only going to heighten the importance of whatever people can do to minimize their travel.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices