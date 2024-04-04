Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest suspect in Osborne Village Burger King assault

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Police are seen outside a Burger King restaurant on Osborne Street Tuesday. Global News
A 25-year-old man is facing a full menu of charges after an assault at a Burger King restaurant Tuesday, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the eatery on Osborne Street at Confusion Corner around 10 a.m., where they found the 45-year-old victim with serious upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police determined that the victim and suspect knew each other, and found the accused near the same restaurant a day later, just after noon.

He was arrested and is now in custody facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Suspect, victim in Burger King attack known to each other: Winnipeg police
