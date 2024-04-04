Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Attempted murder charge laid after daylight stabbing at Mississauga plaza

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Brian Graci, 34, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, police say.
Brian Graci, 34, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, police say. Handout / Peel Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a daylight stabbing at a Mississauga plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a fight between two men reported about 3 p.m. at a plaza at Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said Thursday the victim remains in hospital but is now in stable condition.

“Thanks to the keen eye of a member of our community who observed the suspect, 34-year-old Brian Graci, of no fixed address, was taken into custody in the early hours of April 4,” police said.

A knife was also allegedly recovered.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face the charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the time of his arrest, Brian Graci was on release for failing to comply with release orders and probation orders stemming from several serious criminal charges,” police said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices