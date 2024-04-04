Attempted murder charge laid after daylight stabbing at Mississauga plaza

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a daylight stabbing at a Mississauga plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a fight between two men reported about 3 p.m. at a plaza at Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Police said Thursday the victim remains in hospital but is now in stable condition.

“Thanks to the keen eye of a member of our community who observed the suspect, 34-year-old Brian Graci, of no fixed address, was taken into custody in the early hours of April 4,” police said.

A knife was also allegedly recovered.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face the charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

“At the time of his arrest, Brian Graci was on release for failing to comply with release orders and probation orders stemming from several serious criminal charges,” police said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.