Man in critical condition after stabbing at Mississauga plaza: police

A man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after he was stabbed at a plaza in Mississauga, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said they responded to a plaza near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road for a possible stabbing during a fight.
Just after 4 p.m., police confirmed that a man had been stabbed and taken to hospital.
Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a male victim with critical injuries.
Police say they are now looking for a male suspect who is described as five-foot-nine with a brown beard and a heavy build and was last seen wearing a rain jacket.
The public is being asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.
