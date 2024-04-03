Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Mississauga plaza: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
A man is in hospital after being stabbed at a plaza in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A man is in hospital after being stabbed at a plaza in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after he was stabbed at a plaza in Mississauga, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a plaza near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road for a possible stabbing during a fight.

Just after 4 p.m., police confirmed that a man had been stabbed and taken to hospital.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a male victim with critical injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they are now looking for a male suspect who is described as five-foot-nine with a brown beard and a heavy build and was last seen wearing a rain jacket.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.

