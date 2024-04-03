Man in critical condition after stabbing at Mississauga plaza: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after he was stabbed at a plaza in Mississauga, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a plaza near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road for a possible stabbing during a fight.

Just after 4 p.m., police confirmed that a man had been stabbed and taken to hospital.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a male victim with critical injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they are now looking for a male suspect who is described as five-foot-nine with a brown beard and a heavy build and was last seen wearing a rain jacket.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.

UPDATE: -Confirmed Stabbing.

-Victim believed to have non-life threatening injuries. LIMITED SUSPECT DESC: -ML White, brown beard, heavier set, 5’9, rain jacket. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 3, 2024