Guelph, Kitchener businesses raided as part of illegal gambling investigation

Guelph police say a Milton man has been charged after two convenience stores were raided in connection with an illegal gambling investigation.

In January, police said they received information from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission regarding illegal tickets being sold.

Investigators said the store was associated with a website that offered games with names similar to legitimate ones from the OLG.

The business had no products for sale; however, police allege there was a back room where customers could go and play lottery games on tablets.

Officers searched the west-end store and another in Kitchener on Wednesday, seizing several gaming machines, tickets and tablets, among other items they believe to be related to the case.

A 26-year-old was arrested at the store in Guelph and will appear in court on May 17.

Another man was initially arrested at the Kitchener location, but investigators said he was let go unconditionally after they found he had worked there for less than two days, believing it was a legitimate store.

Police continue to investigate.