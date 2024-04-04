Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Guelph, Kitchener businesses raided as part of illegal gambling investigation

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 4, 2024 9:31 am
1 min read
Police say they have seized several gaming machines, lottery tickets after raiding two businesses in connection to illegal gambling, including one in the west-end of Guelph. View image in full screen
Police say they have seized several gaming machines, lottery tickets after raiding two businesses in connection to illegal gambling, including one in the west-end of Guelph. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a Milton man has been charged after two convenience stores were raided in connection with an illegal gambling investigation.

In January, police said they received information from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission regarding illegal tickets being sold.

Investigators said the store was associated with a website that offered games with names similar to legitimate ones from the OLG.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The business had no products for sale; however, police allege there was a back room where customers could go and play lottery games on tablets.

Officers searched the west-end store and another in Kitchener on Wednesday, seizing several gaming machines, tickets and tablets, among other items they believe to be related to the case.

Trending Now

A 26-year-old was arrested at the store in Guelph and will appear in court on May 17.

Another man was initially arrested at the Kitchener location, but investigators said he was let go unconditionally after they found he had worked there for less than two days, believing it was a legitimate store.

Police continue to investigate.

