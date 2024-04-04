N.B. man pleads guilty to sexual assaults spanning more than a decade

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP says a 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a number of charges connected to historical sexual assaults that took place in two communities over more than a decade.

In a release, police say the Codiac Regional RCMP received a report of a sexual assault from around 10 years ago in the Moncton region.

“Through a subsequent investigation, police were able to determine that the individual had used a noxious substance to render the victim unconscious prior to the assault,” the release said.

After executing a search warrant at two locations in the Greater Moncton region, police arrested and charged 36-year-old Jonathan Luc Beaulieu “with a number of offences in relation to the investigation.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police then identified additional victims throughout the investigation.

“Evidence suggests that the incidents occurred primarily in the Greater Moncton and Greater Edmundston regions from 2010 until 2023,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, the man did have periods of employment in Alberta and could potentially have carried out offences there.”

Beaulieu returned to court on March 14 to face additional charges, and pleaded guilty on March 21 to the following charges:

Three counts of sexual assault with a weapon;

Two counts of sexual assault;

Two counts of voyeurism;

Two counts of distributing intimate images;

Overcoming resistance;

Administering a noxious substance;

Assault.

Beaulieu was remanded into custody and is scheduled to be sentenced May 28.

Sgt. Sylvette Hebert of the Codiac Regional RCMP said in a release that the investigation remains active.

“There could be other potential victims and it would be highly likely that they have gaps in their memory but regardless, it would be important for them to have the courage to contact police in order for us to speak with them, or anyone else with information relevant to this investigation,” Hebert said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).