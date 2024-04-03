Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey man convicted in international child exploitation investigation

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 11:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Stats Can numbers show startling rise in online sexual exploitation of children'
Stats Can numbers show startling rise in online sexual exploitation of children
New Statistics Canada data shows a startling rise in the online sexual exploitation of children. As Anna Mandin reports, leading the rise is a growth in child pornography – Mar 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Surrey, B.C., man has been convicted of child pornography offences as a part of an international investigation that cracked a child exploitation network and led to the rescue of eight kids.

Joey Andy Daigle, 34, was handed an 18-month conditional sentence last month for possession of and for making child pornography available. He has also been placed on the sex offender registry.

Police began investigating Daigle in 2018, acting on information from federal policing officials about a joint investigation by the Boone Police Department in North Carolina, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

Click to play video: 'Huge increase in B.C. online child exploitation cases'
Huge increase in B.C. online child exploitation cases

A detective with the Boone department, pretending to be a teen girl, had infiltrated an online group trafficking sexually abusive images of children, the RCMP said in a Wednesday media release.

Story continues below advertisement

The detective was then able to gain access to other groups, and the investigation grew nationally and internationally.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

British Columbia’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit was one of multiple agencies alerted to 38 leads in the case, and police searched Daigle’s home in April 2019. He was charged the following year.

Police have since made 23 arrests around the world. The online group’s administrator, Dustin Haynes, was sentenced to 65 months in prison in North Carolina.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Online child exploitation cases on the rise'
Online child exploitation cases on the rise

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina said the investigation also led to the rescue of eight children from “sexually abusive situations.”

“As an example, an Ohio man was quickly arrested and his 14 year-old daughter was rescued. He had been sexually abusing her for ten years,” the office said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Another individual was arrested on an oil rig in the North Sea and his 5 year-old daughter was rescued.”

Daigle’s conditional sentence comes with multiple conditions including restrictions on contact with children under the age of 16.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices