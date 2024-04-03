Menu

Tech

WhatsApp working to restore platform as thousands of users report issues

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Facebook, Instagram users back online after brief Meta platform outage'
Facebook, Instagram users back online after brief Meta platform outage
RELATED: Facebook, Instagram users back online after brief Meta platform outage – Mar 5, 2024
Meta’s WhatsApp was down for some users in Canada and globally on Wednesday, with the app’s X account posting they were aware of issues and were working to get things “back to 100%.”

According to outage tracking website DownDetector, there were more than 9,000 reports in Canada and about 22,000 in the U.S. as of 3 p.m. ET related to issues with WhatsApp. There were even more in other countries, with the U.K. seeing about 68,000 outage reports and India at about 31,000 about 2:30 p.m. ET.

There were also reports of issues with several other applications owned by Meta, including nearly 1,500 reports for Instagram in Canada and 500 for Facebook, according to DownDetector.

It’s not the first time Meta has seen issues with its applications, with the most recent happening just last month when thousands of Facebook and Instagram users both in Canada and around the world reported being signed out of their accounts. They were unable to access either platform for more than two hours.

Meta at the time said a technical issue caused the problems. It was later resolved.

Global News reached out to Meta to request comment on Wednesday’s reported issues but did not hear back before publication.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

