Are Facebook, Instagram down? Meta sees global outage

Were you logged out of your Facebook and Instagram accounts Tuesday? You’re not alone.

Thousands of social media users in Canada and across the globe reported being unable to access their Facebook and Instagram feeds amid a massive outage of the platforms owned by Meta.

The disruptions started around 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collecting status reports from different sources, including user-submitted errors on its website.

By 10:37 a.m. ET, there were roughly 520,000 reports of outages for Facebook and more than 70,000 for Instagram. The number of reports has started to decline, however.

It remains unclear if the issue has been completely resolved.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

Meta’s status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

The outage was among the top trending topics on X, with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms.

— with files from Reuters