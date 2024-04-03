Menu

Crime

Man with outstanding warrants arrested by Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 2:34 pm
This sawed-off shotgun was seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
This sawed-off shotgun was seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
A man Manitoba RCMP describe as a “prolific offender” is in custody and facing a court appearance Wednesday.

Police said the man, 31, who was the subject of several outstanding warrants, was spotted driving in Ebb and Flow First Nation on the afternoon of March 28 by RCMP officers.

After the man avoided an attempted traffic stop, police said they chose not to pursue him out of public safety concern, but tracked down his vehicle a short distance away, in the ditch at the end of a dead-end road.

He was arrested after a short foot chase and taken into custody. A search of the vehicle led to police seizing a loaded, sawed-off shotgun. The man now faces charges of operating a vehicle while prohibited, fleeing police, and multiple firearms offences.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP continues to investigate.

