Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek southeast assault suspect

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
According to a Wednesday morning news release, a physical altercation between two men occurred outside the Deerfoot Inn and Casino at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.
According to a Wednesday morning news release, a physical altercation between two men occurred outside the Deerfoot Inn and Casino at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city’s southeast last December.

According to a Wednesday morning news release, a physical altercation between two men occurred outside the Deerfoot Inn and Casino at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Police said they believe the victim was approached by an unknown man who allegedly pushed and repeatedly punched the victim before striking his face with a glass. Security staff intervened to stop the altercation, police said. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and the victim was transported to hospital.

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city's southeast last December.
The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city’s southeast last December. Calgary Police Service
The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city's southeast last December.
The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city’s southeast last December. Calgary Police Service
Trending Now
The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city's southeast last December.
The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city’s southeast last December. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices