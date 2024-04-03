Calgary police seek southeast assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city’s southeast last December.

According to a Wednesday morning news release, a physical altercation between two men occurred outside the Deerfoot Inn and Casino at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Police said they believe the victim was approached by an unknown man who allegedly pushed and repeatedly punched the victim before striking his face with a glass. Security staff intervened to stop the altercation, police said. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and the victim was transported to hospital.

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city’s southeast last December. Calgary Police Service

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city’s southeast last December. Calgary Police Service

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man in the city’s southeast last December. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.