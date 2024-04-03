Menu

Crime

2 men arrested in connection with March shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Waterloo Regional Police say two men have been arrested and they continue to hunt for a third in connection with a shooting in Kitchener in early March.

On March 5, officers were sent to a plaza near Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive after several people reported a shooting.

Police said one person was injured in the shooting but had fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Wednesday, police said they have now connected a vehicle that had been left at the scene with the shooting.

Police had seized the vehicle and searched it. They say officers found a loaded firearm, suspected cocaine and oxycodone.

Officers identified two men who were in the vehicle and arrested them over the past week.

Two men from Kitchener, aged 24 and 27, are facing a number of drug and firearm charges in connection with the incident.

Police say they are looking to identify a third man. They described him as five feet eight inches and with a thin build. He was said to be dressed in a black jacket, black and white pants, and black shoes.

