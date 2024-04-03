Spraying mace substance in Cobourg, Ont. leads to 1 arrest: police

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces charge following an incident Tuesday evening involving a mace-like substance, police say.
Around 7:45 p.m., Cobourg Police Service officers responded to a report of an assault in the east end of town.
Police say witnesses reported a man spraying a “mace-like” substance during a dispute. The spraying affected multiple people.
Police say one person sustained minor injuries.
A 29-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious thing, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to have a bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.
Comments