Crime

Spraying mace substance in Cobourg, Ont. leads to 1 arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 2:15 pm
1 min read
A Cobourg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service arrested a man following an assault involving a mace-like spray on April 2, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
A Cobourg, Ont., man faces charge following an incident Tuesday evening involving a mace-like substance, police say.

Around 7:45 p.m., Cobourg Police Service officers responded to a report of an assault in the east end of town.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say witnesses reported a man spraying a “mace-like” substance during a dispute. The spraying affected multiple people.

Police say one person sustained minor injuries.

A 29-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious thing, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to have a bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.

