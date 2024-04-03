Bus fire on Alberta mountain highway strands kids on ski trip from U.K.

See more sharing options

Dozens of passengers, including 48 kids on a school trip from the United Kingdom, were stranded on Tuesday evening after a tour bus caught fire in western Alberta.

At about 5 p.m., a tour bus fire on the Icefields Parkway was reported to Lake Louise RCMP.

RCMP, fire crews, EMS and Parks Canada officials responded to the scene.

Police said there were about 60 stranded passengers, including 48 youth who were on an international school ski trip from Tonbridge, U.K.

All of the passengers were able to make it off the bus safely, Lake Louise RCMP said in a news release Wednesday morning.

A local business called The Lodge at Bow Lake took in the passengers until the bus company was able to send out another bus.

The cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical, according to police.

The Icefields Parkway is a highway in western Alberta that connects Banff and Jasper.