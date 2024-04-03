Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Bus fire on Alberta mountain highway strands kids on ski trip from U.K.

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
RCMP are warning drivers to stay off the ice after View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dozens of passengers, including 48 kids on a school trip from the United Kingdom, were stranded on Tuesday evening after a tour bus caught fire in western Alberta.

At about 5 p.m., a tour bus fire on the Icefields Parkway was reported to Lake Louise RCMP.

RCMP, fire crews, EMS and Parks Canada officials responded to the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said there were about 60 stranded passengers, including 48 youth who were on an international school ski trip from Tonbridge, U.K.

All of the passengers were able to make it off the bus safely, Lake Louise RCMP said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Trending Now

A local business called The Lodge at Bow Lake took in the passengers until the bus company was able to send out another bus.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical, according to police.

The Icefields Parkway is a highway in western Alberta that connects Banff and Jasper.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices