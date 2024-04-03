Ajax man charged following assault at south end home in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man has a concussion and cuts and bruises after being lured to a south-east home and and assaulted.

Shortly before midnight last Thursday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a downtown bar.

Investigators said a consensual fight occurred and everyone involved was told to leave.

However, police say they received a call four hours later from a woman at Guelph General Hospital.

She was reportedly the girlfriend of the one people involved in the fight and said after officers broke it up, she got a text from one of the other men in the brawl, asking to discuss the matter at a house.

Police say the couple took an Uber to a home on Scottsdale Drive, where they were confronted by several men, two of whom were holding baseball bats.

Police allege the victim was attacked by the person who sent the text, and then repeatedly punched and stomped on the ground by the other men. Police say he suffered a concussion and cuts and bruises.

A 21-year-old Ajax man has been charged and he’ll appear in court on May 14.

The other men involved remain at large.