Man randomly punched in the face while waiting for subway in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officers are looking for a suspect after a man was randomly punched in the face while waiting for a subway train in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police issued a news release about the March 6 incident on Wednesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the victim and a suspect were waiting for a train on the eastbound platform at Islington subway station when the suspect “suddenly and without provocation, punched the victim in the face.”

The victim and suspect did not know each other, police added.

The man who was punched went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Toronto resident Jeffrey Lovell, 42, is now wanted for assault.

“He is considered violent. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.