Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man randomly punched in the face while waiting for subway in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 12:02 pm
1 min read
Toronto resident Jeffrey Lovell, 42, is now wanted for assault. .
Toronto resident Jeffrey Lovell, 42, is now wanted for assault. . Handout / Toronto police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officers are looking for a suspect after a man was randomly punched in the face while waiting for a subway train in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police issued a news release about the March 6 incident on Wednesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the victim and a suspect were waiting for a train on the eastbound platform at Islington subway station when the suspect “suddenly and without provocation, punched the victim in the face.”

The victim and suspect did not know each other, police added.

Trending Now

The man who was punched went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Toronto resident Jeffrey Lovell, 42, is now wanted for assault.

“He is considered violent. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices