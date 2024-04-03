‘Unexpected system outage’ affecting several Toronto hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

The University Health Network (UHN) says to expect appointment or service delays at several Toronto hospitals after an “unexpected system outage.”

The hospital network issued a post on X at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday about the outage.

UHN said it is affecting Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and Toronto Rehab.

Some patient appointments and procedures at these hospitals have been delayed due to the outage while others have been cancelled, UHN said.

“At this time, it appears the situation is not related to a cyber event,” the hospital network noted.

In another update at around 9:30 a.m., UHN said it continues to experience “an ongoing Code Grey network outage across sites.”

It is impacting the UHN website which is still down, patient portal and patient record systems, the hospital network said.

However, UHN said their IT staff have found the source of the problem and are working to restore the systems.

UHN did not provide a time for when systems are expected to be restored.

