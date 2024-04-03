Winnipeg teens arrested for February fires that destroyed vacant buildings

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a trio of teens in connection with a fire that destroyed two vacant buildings in February.

The major crimes unit took over investigation of the Feb. 7 Balmoral Street blaze, police said, and arrested the teens, ages 13, 15 and 16, on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, and the three youths, two boys and a girl, each face a charge of possessing incendiary materials and two counts of arson causing damage to property.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They were released into the custody of adults.

0:40 Vacant building fires on rise in Winnipeg