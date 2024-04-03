Menu

Crime

Winnipeg teens arrested for February fires that destroyed vacant buildings

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 9:20 am
Crews battle a fire at a pair of vacant homes on Balmoral Street Feb. 7. Three teens arrested on Sunday face charges in connection with the fire. View image in full screen
Crews battle a fire at a pair of vacant homes on Balmoral Street Feb. 7. Three teens arrested on Sunday face charges in connection with the fire. Arsalan Saeed/Global News
Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a trio of teens in connection with a fire that destroyed two vacant buildings in February.

The major crimes unit took over investigation of the Feb. 7 Balmoral Street blaze, police said, and arrested the teens, ages 13, 15 and 16, on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, and the three youths, two boys and a girl, each face a charge of possessing incendiary materials and two counts of arson causing damage to property.

They were released into the custody of adults.

Vacant building fires on rise in Winnipeg
