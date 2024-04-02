Busy March in Lake Country sees police break up dog fight, seize 2 stolen vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy March for police in Lake Country.

RCMP say the month saw 235 calls for service, with many vehicle-related incidents, including two stolen vehicles being seized.

Another involved a Camaro crashing into a fence on a residential property.

RCMP say they were called to the 1400 block of Yama Road around midnight on March 17 after the property owner heard a collision and went to investigate, where he found car parts left behind.

“Through neighborhood enquires, it was found a nearby neighbour owns a red Camaro. The car was seen spinning the vehicles tires on Oyama Road when the driver lost control and caused the damage,” said police.

“When officers attended address of the neighbor a red Camaro with significant damage was found under a car cover.

“A male admitted to driving and was served a violation ticket while the registered owner was issued an inspection notice for her car.”

RCMP noted that they also issued several tickets during the month, including multiple tickets to two people who fled traffic stops.

Police also noted that they were called to break up a dog fight between two bull terriers and a Pomeranian on the evening of March 8.

RCMP say all three dogs were leashed, but that the owner of the pit bull terriers was unable to control them as they attacked the Pomeranian.

“The owner of the Pomeranian attempted to protect her dog and was bit as well,” said police, noting that officers and the owners were able to separate the dogs.

Police say the Pomeranian was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office, where it received emergency care but was too injured to survive the attack.

The Pomeranian’s owner also received medical attention for her injuries.

RCMP say the owner of the pit bull terriers took them home, but that they were later seized by Lake Country bylaw officers on March 13.

“The owner was issued bylaw tickets,” said police, “and in order to get his dogs back will have to agree to a number of rules and conditions that will hopefully keep the public and their animals safe.”