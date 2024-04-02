2 men charged after Calgary firearms and drugs seizure

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men have been charged after an investigation led to a seizure of two firearms and more than $70,000 in drugs, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said.

According to a news release on Tuesday, CPS started investigating two men who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the city’s southeast in February this year.

On Wednesday, March 20, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of 39 Street Southeast. Police said the following items were seized:

303-calibre, bolt-action rifle

Twelve-gauge pump-action shotgun

Various types of ammunition

Handgun magazines

Airsoft gun

$9,340 cash

605 grams of methamphetamine

267 grams of cocaine

1,478 doses of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)

1,505 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

35 grams of fentanyl

332 grams of hashish

53 grams of psilocybin

32 pills of psilocybin

Five grams of heroin

Seven pills of morphine

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Jibril Mohamed, 33, of Calgary was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

One count of hazardous storage of a firearm

One count of possession of a loaded or unloaded prohibited / restricted firearm with ammunition

One count of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order

One count of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Mohamed is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 3.

Christopher Atkins, 39, of Calgary was charged with:

One count of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Atkins is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.