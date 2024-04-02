2 men charged after Calgary firearms and drugs seizure

Two men have been charged after an investigation led to a seizure of two firearms and more than $70,000 in drugs, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said.
According to a news release on Tuesday, CPS started investigating two men who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the city’s southeast in February this year.
On Wednesday, March 20, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of 39 Street Southeast. Police said the following items were seized:
- 303-calibre, bolt-action rifle
- Twelve-gauge pump-action shotgun
- Various types of ammunition
- Handgun magazines
- Airsoft gun
- $9,340 cash
- 605 grams of methamphetamine
- 267 grams of cocaine
- 1,478 doses of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
- 1,505 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
- 35 grams of fentanyl
- 332 grams of hashish
- 53 grams of psilocybin
- 32 pills of psilocybin
- Five grams of heroin
- Seven pills of morphine
Jibril Mohamed, 33, of Calgary was charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- One count of hazardous storage of a firearm
- One count of possession of a loaded or unloaded prohibited / restricted firearm with ammunition
- One count of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order
- One count of proceeds of crime over $5,000
- Seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
Mohamed is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 3.
Christopher Atkins, 39, of Calgary was charged with:
- One count of proceeds of crime under $5,000
- Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
Atkins is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.
Comments