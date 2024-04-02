Menu

Share

Crime

2 men charged after Calgary firearms and drugs seizure

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 5:32 pm
1 min read
Two men have been charged after an investigation led to a seizure of two firearms and more than $70,000 in drugs, the Calgary Police Service said.
Two men have been charged after an investigation led to a seizure of two firearms and more than $70,000 in drugs, the Calgary Police Service said. . Calgary Police Service/Provided
Two men have been charged after an investigation led to a seizure of two firearms and more than $70,000 in drugs, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said.

According to a news release on Tuesday, CPS started investigating two men who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the city’s southeast in February this year.

On Wednesday, March 20, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of 39 Street Southeast. Police said the following items were seized:

  • 303-calibre, bolt-action rifle
  • Twelve-gauge pump-action shotgun
  • Various types of ammunition
  • Handgun magazines
  • Airsoft gun
  • $9,340 cash
  • 605 grams of methamphetamine
  • 267 grams of cocaine
  • 1,478 doses of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
  • 1,505 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
  • 35 grams of fentanyl
  • 332 grams of hashish
  • 53 grams of psilocybin
  • 32 pills of psilocybin
  • Five grams of heroin
  • Seven pills of morphine
Jibril Mohamed, 33, of Calgary was charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • One count of hazardous storage of a firearm
  • One count of possession of a loaded or unloaded prohibited / restricted firearm with ammunition
  • One count of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order
  • One count of proceeds of crime over $5,000
  • Seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Mohamed is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 3.

Christopher Atkins, 39, of Calgary was charged with:

  • One count of proceeds of crime under $5,000
  • Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Atkins is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

