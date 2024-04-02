Quebec’s worst roads: drivers invited to cast their votes

Send this page to someone via email

Along du Château-Pierrefonds Avenue on the West Island, uneven and bumpy road conditions are something to which people have grown accustomed.

“It’s become this wavy, hilly road and you’re driving down it and you’re getting this feeling that you’re on a rollercoaster,” said Jason Pepper, a Pierrefonds resident.

“It’s kind of wild, The kids love it, but me — not so much.”

Residents say the road has deteriorated over the years. Many insist the street needs to be completely redone.

“It’s bad,” said Pepper. “I don’t know if Château-Pierrefonds gets my worst road, but it’s close.”

Quebecers get to have their say on which road they think is the worst.

CAA-Quebec kicked off its annual campaign on Tuesday, asking drivers to vote and send in photos of which street is the most difficult to navigate.

Officials say, your vote can really make a difference.

“It’s something cities await anxiously because they can use this as an argument towards governments to receive more funding in order to maintain roads,” said CAA-Quebec spokesperson, David Marcille.

Last year, Georges Street in Gatineau was crowned the worst road in Quebec.

In Montreal, Notre-Dame E., L’Acadie Blvd., and Christophe-Colomb took the coveted top three spots.

Côte-de-Liesse and St-Laurent Blvd., took fourth and fifth place.

CAA says the weather plays a major part in the road conditions, and this year, pothole season started earlier than usual.

“We started talking about potholes in January – which is extremely early for pothole season,” said Marcille. “Last year, we started talking about it at the end of February. So from one year to another it’s very different. Unfortunately, it costs a lot to car owners.”

Quebecers can vote for which road they think is the worst via CAA’s website until April 23.

Results will be posted in early May.