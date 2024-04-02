Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP investigate violent case of road rage

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
Police vehicle lights View image in full screen
File photo of lights on a police car. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in the Central Okanagan are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a violent case of road rage.

Kelowna RCMP say the incident happened around 4 p.m. on March 9 at Highway 33 and Loseth Road.

Click to play video: 'Man stabbed after Leduc road rage incident: RCMP'
Man stabbed after Leduc road rage incident: RCMP
Trending Now

According to police, a male driving a dark grey Dodge Ram pickup truck got into a physical altercation with two males in a black Honda Civic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Both individuals associated to the Honda Civic sustained injuries requiring some medical attention,” police said.

RCMP are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-330 and reference file number 2024-16324.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices