Kelowna RCMP investigate violent case of road rage

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in the Central Okanagan are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a violent case of road rage.

Kelowna RCMP say the incident happened around 4 p.m. on March 9 at Highway 33 and Loseth Road.

1:20 Man stabbed after Leduc road rage incident: RCMP

According to police, a male driving a dark grey Dodge Ram pickup truck got into a physical altercation with two males in a black Honda Civic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Both individuals associated to the Honda Civic sustained injuries requiring some medical attention,” police said.

RCMP are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-330 and reference file number 2024-16324.