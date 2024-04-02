Peterborough police drone tracks ‘erratic’ vehicle with prohibited driver

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., used its drone to assist in the arrest of an “erractic” driver in the city on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a black vehicle travelling on Armour Hill.

Police launched a remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) and found the suspect vehicle which was leaving Armour Hill and travelling toward George Street. The vehicle parked at the plaza at George and Rink streets.

Officers arrived and parked behind the vehicle to prevent it from leaving.

Police say the suspect was spotted in a nearby store and allegedly fled on foot when he saw the officers.

Officers gave chase on foot while a third officer blocked a nearby alleyway.

The man surrendered to police without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a quantity of cannabis and two open bottles of liquor. Two passengers in the vehicle were released unconditionally.

Police determined the driver was currently bound by a three-year driving prohibition order and a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The 21-year-old man from Etobicoke, Ont.m was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime, possessing a licence while prohibited, having care of a vehicle with cannabis readily available and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.