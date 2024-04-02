Saint-Laurent business targeted in firebombing: Montreal arson squad

The Montreal arson squad is investigating after police said a business in the Saint-Laurent borough was the target of a firebombing early Tuesday.
According to Montreal police, an “incendiary device” was thrown through the window after being smashed by the suspects just after 3 a.m.
The front window of a landscaping company on Donahue Street near Chemin St-François was shattered.
No one was in the building at the time of the incident.
Damage to the property was minor, according to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.
“The fire was extinguished on its own,” Dubuc said.
Two vehicles fled the scene, according to witnesses.
Arson squad investigators will be using surveillance footage from the area to hopefully identify the suspects.
