Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saint-Laurent business targeted in firebombing: Montreal arson squad

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
A window is left shattered as police investigate an act of arson. View image in full screen
A window is left shattered as police investigate an act of arson. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Montreal arson squad is investigating after police said a business in the Saint-Laurent borough was the target of a firebombing early Tuesday.

According to Montreal police, an “incendiary device” was thrown through the window after being smashed by the suspects just after 3 a.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The front window of a landscaping company on Donahue Street near Chemin St-François was shattered.

No one was in the building at the time of the incident.

Damage to the property was minor, according to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

Trending Now

“The fire was extinguished on its own,” Dubuc said.

Two vehicles fled the scene, according to witnesses.

Arson squad investigators will be using surveillance footage from the area to hopefully identify the suspects.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices